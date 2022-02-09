Marcelino assures Valencia pose Athletic Club a different challenge to Barcelona or Real Madrid

Athletic Club welcome Valencia to San Mames tomorrow evening for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. It’s a massive game between two of the biggest clubs in Spanish football.

Athletic entered the Copa at the last 32 due to their involvement in the Supercopa de Espana. They’ve beaten Atletico Mancha, Barcelona and Real Madrid to make it this far.

Valencia entered the competition in the first round. They’ve beaten Utrillas, Arenteiro, FC Cartagena, Atletico Baleares and Cadiz to make it up to the Basque Country tomorrow night.

Athletic are currently enjoying the better La Liga season of the two clubs. They’re eighth in the table as things stand, just a point off the Europa Conference League. Valencia are in eleventh.

The winner of the tie will face either Rayo Vallecano or Real Betis in the final of the Copa, a game that will take place at La Cartuja in Seville. Barcelona beat Athletic to win it last season.

“I’m optimistic because we’re doing very well, although that doesn’t guarantee that we’ll do well in this game or that we’ll make it to the final,” Athletic coach Marcelino said as per Cope.

“But it does guarantee that we’ll have more success. It’s important to begin with optimism and without a doubt, I’m enjoying myself with my team. I’m satisfied.

“We’ll play the first game at home, in our wonderful stadium with our extraordinary fans. We’re going to try to win so that we go to Mestalla with an advantage. I don’t think it will be a definitive advantage and the logical thing is that the passage will be played for at Mestalla. But we’ll try to go there with a slight advantage.

“We’re going to find the game different from our previous ties in the Copa with Barcelona and Madrid. Valencia are a team based on an idea and they are a difficult team to beat. We’ll have to be strong in both the first leg and the second leg.”