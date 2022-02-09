Jose Campana ruled out for the next three weeks for Levante through injury

Levante have suffered another setback in what’s proving to be an exceedingly difficult season for them. Their midfielder Jose Campana has suffered a micro-tear in the soleus of his right leg according to Marca and is expected to miss the next three weeks.

Campana, a talented and creative ball-player, missed the first seven games of this season through another muscle injury. He’s played 13 games so far this campaign in La Liga and has managed to score two goals. He’s important for Levante.

Born in Seville, the 28-year-old joined Levante from Sampdoria back in 2016 and has since made 179 appearances for the Valencian club, providing 14 goals and 27 assists. He’s also earned one senior cap for the Spanish national team.

Levante are in the midst of a real dogfight. They’re currently rock-bottom of La Liga with 11 points from their opening 22 games. They’re six points behind Deportivo Alaves, seven behind Cadiz and a daunting 12 behind Mallorca and the safety they represent.