Isco set for a happy ending to his Real Madrid career ahead of expected summer exit

Real Madrid beat Granada 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening to extend their lead over Sevilla at the top of La Liga to six points. Marco Asensio was the man to score the decisive goal but, ahead of kick-off, it was the presence of Isco in the starting lineup that stirred the most debate as per Diario AS.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to start the Andalusian as a false nine ahead of more conventional options like Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz. Karim Benzema, the undisputed first-choice in that area of the pitch, is currently out injured. But Isco did well up there.

His performance was demonstrative of what promises to be a happy ending to Isco’s career at the Santiago Bernabeu. The creative midfielder’s contract expires at the end of this season and it looks highly unlikely that he’s going to renew his deal. It looks like he’ll be headed for pastures new come the summer.

Isco earns a yearly salary in the region of €14m gross and has contributed two goals in 342 minutes of football this season. He gets on very well with Ancelotti, who values his qualities. For that reason the Andalusian will continue to feature for the club until the end of the season for as long as the Italian coach sees fit.