Gremio starlet’s agent met Joan Laporta and attended Barcelona’s win over Atletico Madrid

Following the closure of the January transfer window Barcelona have focused their efforts on improving their squad during both the summer and into the future as per Mundo Deportivo.

One of the markets Barcelona are keen to play closer attention to is Brazil. They’ve already locked in pre-agreements for Santos pair Angelo and Kaiky as part of their settlement with the club following a violation of their deal with them for Neymar Junior. Santos were supposed to have offered Barcelona Gabigol but instead sold him to Internazionale without their consent.

They’re also interested in Palmeiras starlet Endrick, who’s attracting interest from across Europe, and his teammate Messinho. They’re also keeping tabs on Vasco de Gama’s Andrey Santos and, relevant to this story, Breninho of Gremio.

Breninho’s agent, Fernando Matos, was actually in Barcelona this past weekend accompanied by Deco, Barcelona’s man in South America. He met with Joan Laporta and watched Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 at Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon.

Breninho has been classified as the hottest talent currently at Gremio and has had a €40m release clause inserted in his contract. His current deal runs until the summer of 2024, but he’ll turn 18 the summer before and be available to European clubs.