Barcelona are still said to be hopeful over their two latest contract problems.

Contracts have not been Barca‘s area of strength of late, failing to tie Ousmane Dembélé down to a new deal.

The winger could now leave for nothing at the end of this season having resisted talks.

To avoid a similar situation with Ronald Araujo and Gavi, Barca have started talks with the pair, who are both out of terms in the summer of 2023.

But the early talks have not gone well, with both players rejecting early advances.

It’s reported both players want to feel as though their wage represents their importance to the team.

Gavi is one of the brightest talents to come through La Masia in recent years, while Araujo appears as though he will continue to be a starting centre-back for years to come.

Thankfully for Barca, though, there is a positive report from Sport, which says both players have given their word to Xavi Hernandez that they will renew.

That doesn’t mean Barca will be able to low-ball either player, though, and Barca are still likely going to have to pay up to keep the duo.