Gareth Bale is already said to have agreed a move ahead of the end of his Real Madrid contract.

The Welshman has struggled for game time at Real Madrid this season having returned following a loan spell with old club Tottenham last term.

Though, much of his absence has been through injury, with Bale only returning from long-term issues after the last fortnight or so.

After making three appearances early in the season, Bale was sidelined for months due to a calf and then a back problem.

He has returned recently but has been left on the bench by Carlo Ancelotti.

Bale could still feature in the coming months, but it’s all but certain that his contract, which expires at the end of this season, will not be renewed.

And according to El Nacional, the Wales international has already agreed a pre-contract with Tottenham.

It’s claimed Bale will return to Spurs for a third time in what will be the last contract of his career.

The report claims Bale agreed the deal three months ago.