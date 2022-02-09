Here are the Spanish football headlines for February 9.

Reverter’s true reasons

Barcelona CEO announced yesterday that he will be walking away from his role after just seven months.

Reverter cited family reasons, but according to Mundo Deportivo, there is more to it.

It’s claimed Reverter has had key issues with Laporta, and his split is because is not happy with the management situation.

Spotify deal confirmed

Barcelona have now confirmed their sponsorship deal with Spotify.

Spotify have secured shirt sponsorship rights to Barca’s men’s and women’s teams, as well as the naming rights for Camp Nou.

In return, Barca will receive €280million in sponsorship revenue.

Canales out

Real Betis will be without one of their star men for tonight’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

Betis are in Vallecas for the first leg, and Rayo have been one of the best home teams in Europe this season, losing just twice.

But Manuel Pellegrini will be without one of his star man in Sergio Canales.