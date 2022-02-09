Eden Hazard is battling for fitness ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Villarreal this weekend.

Los Blancos have not had much luck with injuries over the last week or so.

Carlo Ancelotti was without star striker Karim Benzema for Sunday’s win over Granada, while Ferland Mendy also missed out.

Meanwhile, Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez had to withdraw from the squad in the 11th hour due to a stomach issue.

Ahead of a tricky away clash with Villarreal this weekend, Los Blancos will get Casemiro and Vazquez back, while nothing is certain over Benzema and Mendy.

Both are in group training, but Real Madrid don’t want to take any risks ahead of next week’s key Champions League clash with PSG.

And ahead of this weekend’s trip to Castellon, Los Blancos have suffered a fresh blow.

That’s because Hazard has picked up a knock during training, putting him in doubt fo the clash.

The knock is not a serious one, but it has seen the Belgian miss training before subsequently working in the gym, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Hazard should be fit enough to play by the time the weekend roles around, but it’s an added stress Ancelotti did not need ahead of this weekend.

Though, the Italian boss has been hesitant in playing Hazard throughout this season, so it not likely to harm his starting XI plans in any case.