Cristiano Ronaldo is living a tough moment indeed at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is living a difficult moment indeed at Manchester United. His team drew 1-1 away at Burnley yesterday evening to leave them fifth in the Premier League, 18 points behind their neighbours and the league leaders Manchester City.

And Cristiano hasn’t delivered as was perhaps expected according to Diario AS. The Portuguese, who turned 37 last week, was left on the bench for the game as Ralf Rangnick preferred to start Edinson Cavani over him. This wasn’t what the former Real Madrid man returned to Old Trafford from Juventus for.

He came on as a substitute but failed to score, meaning he’s now on a dry run of five consecutive games without scoring for the first time since his first spell with United in 2008/09. He’s scored eight goals and provided three assists in the league this term.

But Cristiano does still have one arena to shine, even if United are out of the FA Cup and don’t stand a chance of winning the Premier League. That would be the Champions League, the competition he’s won five times. United face Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of Europe’s premier club competition this month.