Barcelona have been dealt a fresh blow in the form of a suspension for Dani Alves.

Alves was superb over the weekend, scoring and assisting to help Barca to their 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid.

The Brazilian was a contender for Man of the Match, or at least until he was sent off with around 20 minutes to go.

Alves put in a nasty challenge placing his studs down the back of Yannick Carrasco’s leg in a nothing play.

The veteran full-back was outraged by the red card, but replays showed it was an unquestionable decision.

And the call made on the day has been backed up by the defender’s suspension, which will be two games.

That is a game more than what a usually red card for a foul would bring, due to the fact he had no chance of making the ball when making the challenge, and it means Alves will miss the next three games in total.

He will miss the derby with Espanyol this weekend, the Europa League clash with Napoli – because he is not registered in the competition – and then the trip to Mestalla to face Valencia.