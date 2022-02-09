Barcelona Femeni beat second-placed Real Sociedad 9-1 to go 19 points clear

Barcelona Femeni beat second-placed Real Sociedad 9-1 on Wednesday evening to increase their lead at the top of the Primera table to a remarkable 19 points with 27 left to play.

The Blaugrana have now won 21 of their 21 games this season in the league, scoring 122 goals and conceding just six to grant them an absolutely remarkable goal difference of 116.

Asisat Oshoala, making her 100th appearance for Barcelona, celebrated the occasion with a first-half brace. She scored in the tenth and 46th minutes to give Barcelona a two-goal lead.

Fridolina Rolfo made it three eleven minutes into the second half before Irene Paredes made it four three minutes later. Lieke Martens then scored four minutes after that, before Alexia Putellas got in on the fun eleven minutes from the final whistle.

And they weren’t done. Claudia Pina scored four minutes after Alexia before Jennifer Hermoso added an eighth in the 87th minute. Emma Ramirez then pulled one back for La Real but Marta Torrejon added insult to injury with a stoppage time ninth.