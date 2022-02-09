Atletico Madrid have some light at the end of the tunnel amid their poor form.

It has been a struggle for Los Rojiblancos this season, with the reigning champions fighting to get back into the top four rather than for the title.

Diego Simeone‘s men slipped into fifth after they were outplayed by Barcelona last time out.

But injuries haven’t helped, with Stefan Savic only returning last week following weeks out.

Meanwhile, Marcos Llorente and Geoffrey Kondogbia missed the trip to Camp Nou, as did star man Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann has been out for the last five games with a muscular injury.

But there is some good news. As reported by Diario AS, Griezmann is close to returning having returned to training.

He is aiming to be in contention to face Getafe this weekend, but if that doesn’t work out, he should be in place to face Levante on Wednesday.