New Sevilla signing Anthony Martial has revealed he snubbed Juventus and Barcelona to join Los Nervionenes.

Martial joined Sevilla on a loan deal for the rest of the season in the January window having seen his game time diminish at Manchester United.

The deal worked out perfectly for Sevilla, with Erik Lamela struggling with injury issues.

And it seems they beat a number of other clubs to the punch, with the Manchester United forward revealing that he received interest from both Barcelona and Juventus.

“It’s true, Juventus tried to sign me,” he said, as cited by Football Italia.

“They were talking to my agent but I told him that I preferred Sevilla. It was the best option for my family and me.

“Barcelona held talks with my agent as well, but once again, I said that my priority was Sevilla. I didn’t change my mind. I always keep my word when I say something to somebody.”

Martial will be looking to help Sevilla compete for the La Liga title, though they have now fallen six points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Julen Lopetegui‘s men also have the Europa League to think about, set to facing Dinamo Zagreb in the knockout stages next week.

Martial made his first appearance last weekend when Sevilla drew with Osasuna, and he is expected to keep his place for this weekend, when Elche come to town.