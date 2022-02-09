Adama Traore reveals his intention was always to return to Barcelona

Adama Traore returned to Barcelona this January transfer market after a spell in England that most recently saw him play for Wolverhampton Wanderers. He had left Camp Nou back in 2015.

Adama made his debut for the Blaugrana under Tata Martino in November of 2013 when he was just 17 years of age. It was against Huesca in the Copa del Rey and he came on for a certain Neymar Junior. But he never became established as a Barcelona first-teamer and had to seek an adventure abroad.

But, he said, his desire to return never wavered. “I knew that my intention was always to come back, but sometimes you have to take different paths,” Adama said as carried by Cope.

“The most important thing is that the objective was clear and I have arrived here, which was what I wanted from the first moment. I always discuss important decisions with my family, who always accompany me in good and bad times. But in this case it was quite clear to me.

“Barcelona is my home and I wanted to return. I had all the support of my family. They called me and informed me of the opportunity to return and I made the decision quickly.

“Now I’ve had the experience of English football but without leaving behind everything I’ve learned here since I was little in La Masia. Everything has given me experience and helped me grow.”

And he certainly has grown. Adama made his second debut for Barcelona during their 4-2 defeat of Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon, and impressed. He assisted Gavi’s goal and produced some magical moments that highlighted the unique qualities a player of his profile can bring to a team like Barcelona. He’s glad to be back and they’re very glad to have him back.