Which free agents should Barcelona target in the summer?

It has been a season to forget for Barcelona fans, although there are some promising signs for the future. Since taking over as manager, Xavi has produced some improvement in performances and there has been moderate upwards movement in La Liga.

Barca is into the top five and has the top three in their sights and La Liga fans checking out the best football apps will have noticed their odds creeping downwards recently. The next challenge for Xavi and the club hierarchy is to make the right moves in January and, more significantly, in the summer.

Top of the issues to be addressed is the situation with Ousmane Dembele, who may be on the way out of the club, and whose status will have a big bearing on the club’s priorities in the transfer window. That said, the arrival of Fernan Torres has eased the pressure around Dembele, and although there is still time to go in the current transfer window, Barca may already be looking towards the summer.

It promises to be quite an interesting post-season with several key players set to become free agents. The first of them is, of course, Edinson Cavani of Manchester United. The Uruguayan has been associated with a transfer to Barcelona continuously in recent weeks and is a realistic alternative that Barcelona could pursue if at all feasible.

Denis Zakaria, a playmaker for Borussia Monchengladbach, is another name circulating the club’s headquarters. The 25-year-old has already said that he will leave the Bundesliga club in the summer, and he might be a great introduction to Barcelona’s midfield.

Keeping with the midfield theme, Franck Kessie is the next item on the list of possible newcomers. His deal with AC Milan ends this summer, and his superb record in Serie A has attracted the interest of several European teams. Kessie, an enthusiastic and skillful midfielder, is said to be on the radar of several big teams, but he may be a nice addition to the Azulgranas’ core.

The main concern with Kessie and Zakaria’s arrivals would be overcrowding in the park and clashes with the rise of Barcelona’s emerging talent.

Then there is the intriguing possibility of Paul Pogba making a move as a free agent this summer. Ever since he arrived at Old Trafford, Pogba has seemed to have one foot out the door and this summer he could well end what has been a turbulent relationship with the Premier League Club.

Given Pogba’s status as a World Cup winner and his exorbitant salary, only a few teams would be willing to contemplate signing him. While PSG may be ahead of Barca in the line, there is no question that Pogba would provide more creativity and star power to the squad.

Finally, to bolster the defence, Barcelona might attempt to sign Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea. The Catalans’ fragile backline would benefit from the arrival of the veteran and versatile center-back/right-back hybrid, particularly if Sergino Dest leaves Camp Nou. According to reports, Azpi was close to agreeing to a new contract with Barcelona, but Chelsea might yet make a renewal offer so Xavi and co may have to move quickly to secure the player.

It will be fascinating to see how the club operates this summer, and it should give us a clear indication of the direction of travel under Xavi for next season and beyond.