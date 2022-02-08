Watch: Kieran Trippier scores trademark free-kick as Newcastle United beat Everton

Kieran Trippier scored Newcastle United’s third goal this evening as they beat Everton 3-1 at St. James’ Park. Everton took the lead through a Jamal Lascelles own goal only for Mason Holgate to score an own goal himself a minute later to even up the score.

Ryan Fraser then fired Newcastle into the lead in the 56th minute with Trippier opening up a two-goal gap and putting the final nail in Everton’s coffin in the 80th minute. It was a trademark free-kick from the Englishman and it means that Newcastle end the day two points outside of the relegation zone in 17th place.

Trippier joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window and is sorely missed at the Wanda Metropolitano. He was one of Diego Simeone’s most trusted lieutenants during his two-and-a-half year spell in the Spanish capital. And how they could do with him now; they just took a 4-2 beating at Barcelona.