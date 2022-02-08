Watch: Dani Alves jokingly chides supporter who complemented his wife’s appearance

Dani Alves enjoyed an eventful Sunday afternoon. The Brazilian right-back was the best player on the park as Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 at Camp Nou, providing an assist for Jordi Alba’s opener and then scoring the first goal of his second spell at Camp Nou. But he was also sent off in the second half.

On the whole, however, the 38-year-old has had an overwhelmingly positive impact on a Barcelona team that was in dire need of one. He rejoined the club on a free transfer in the January transfer window after he had left Sao Paulo and now Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona are fourth in La Liga, two points off third.

He’s also brought his effervescent personality back to Camp Nou. This was evidenced in a video that surfaced on Monday evening of an interaction Alves had with a supporter while in his car with his wife. The supporter compliments his wife’s appearance only for Alves to jokingly chide him in response. He latter quote-tweeted the video with the caption: “Don’t covet your neighbour’s wife.”