Valencia want to sign Joselu from Deportivo Alaves this summer transfer window

Valencia want to sign Deportivo Alaves forward Joselu this summer transfer window according to a report by Mundo Deportivo. His contract with the Basque club expires at the end of this season and Valencia have already expressed interest in him.

The Galician marksman, 31, has been earmarked as the replacement for Maxi Gomez, who’s expected to be sold by Valencia this summer. But there’s other suitors for his services.

Celta Vigo are one of them, and it’s thought that they’ve already struck a verbal agreement with him for a three-year deal worth in the region of €2.5m per season. Valencia are apparently willing to go big and offer him a deal closer to €4m per season to get him.

Alaves are struggling big time this season. They’re currently second from bottom in La Liga, six points off bottom-placed Levante. Joselu, however, has quite a bit about him. He’s scored eleven goals and provided two assists in 23 La Liga matches this term.