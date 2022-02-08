This week in La Liga: Barcelona win six-goal thriller while Real Madrid go six points clear

This Week in LaLiga…

What’s been going on in LaLiga this past week? From a six-goal thriller between Barça and Atleti to LaLiga stars helping Senegal to a first ever AFCON triumph, here’s all you need to know.

Barcelona win a six-goal thriller against Atlético de Madrid

Barcelona’s Sunday afternoon clash with Atlético de Madrid was as entertaining as expected, with Atleti scoring the first and last goals of the game but losing 4-2 to the Blaugrana. Dani Alves was at the heart of the action as he finished the day with a goal, an assist and a red card, but he ended up on the winning side as Barça defeated the reigning champions to move back into the top four.

Asensio fires Real Madrid six points clear

Granada made life very difficult for Real Madrid on Sunday night when they visited the Bernabéu, but a wonder goal from Marco Asensio ultimately earned Los Blancos a 1-0 victory and the three points. With Sevilla held at Osasuna on Saturday, Real Madrid have extended their lead over the Andalusian side to six points.

Dia and Loum help Senegal win their first ever AFCON

Senegal have won the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time, defeating Egypt on penalties in the final. Two LaLiga Santander players were part of the triumphant Lions of Teranga side, with Alavés midfielder Mamadou Loum and Villarreal forward Boulaye Dia both contributing during the tournament and Dia playing his part in the final.

Big wins in the relegation battle

Six of the teams involved in the LaLiga Santander relegation battle faced off against each other this weekend: Getafe vs Levante, Elche vs Alavés and Real Mallorca vs Cádiz. The home team won in each match, leaving the three road teams inside the bottom three.

Aubameyang fulfils his dream of playing in LaLiga Santander

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the fourth of Barcelona’s mid-season acquisitions, with the Gabon striker arriving at the Camp Nou this past week to complete a lifelong dream. After already playing in Italy, France, Germany and England, the 32-year-old is now playing in his mother’s home country. It was a special moment as he came on against Atlético de Madrid on Sunday to make his Barça debut in front of a packed Camp Nou.

David Silva returns to Mestalla 12 years later

There was an emotional moment during Valencia and Real Sociedad’s 0-0 draw on Sunday, as David Silva was introduced in the 73rd minute. This was his first match at Mestalla since 2010, back when he was a Valencia player, and the midfielder received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Bryan Gil joins Valencia and hits the ground running

One of the Valencia players who impressed the most in that game against Real Sociedad was new signing Bryan Gil. The former Eibar and Sevilla player has returned to LaLiga Santander on loan from Tottenham and has immediately caught the eye at Valencia, showing his skills down Los Che’s left flank.

Cádiz hope Lucas Pérez can fire them to safety

They may currently be inside the relegation zone, but there is confidence at Cádiz after an impressive January transfer window. They signed five new players in total, including deadline day arrival Lucas Pérez. The striker has played 173 LaLiga Santander matches in his career and has scored 49 goals, so Cádiz hope he can add to that tally with them.

Villarreal land Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso was one of the most in-demand players during the January transfer window, with the Argentine being loaned out by Tottenham, and Villarreal won the race to sign him until the end of the season. Able to offer the prospect of a Champions League last 16 tie, Villarreal convinced Lo Celso to sign and he returns to a league where he previously dazzled with Real Betis.

Just four teams remain in the Copa del Rey

The 2021/22 Copa del Rey has reached the semi-final stage, with just four teams still able to dream of cup glory this season. Rayo Vallecano will face Real Betis in one of the two-legged semi-finals, while Athletic Club and Valencia will meet in the other.

