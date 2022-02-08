Sergio Aguero has revealed the crushing back story behind his retirement press conference.

The former Argentine goalscorer saw his hugely successful career cut short due to a heart issue which saw him withdraw from a game with chest pains.

Aguero took around three months off after the incident to investigate the issue before being advised to call it a day at the age of 33.

The veteran striker announced the news at a press conference in front of fans and teammates at Camp Nou, and it was a heartbreaking scene.

Aguero broke into tears on stage, and speaking about the event on Twitch, he revealed how he broke down crying even before taking the stage.

“I knew a week or 10 days before they advised me that I would probably have to retire, but I didn’t assume it and I came prepared to that moment,” he said.

“When they told me it was the end, that I had to say it, I went to Abu Dhabi to distract myself a little and the day of the announcement I was relaxed.

“I was going to say what happened to me and what I felt.

“It was with Laporta before leaving the press conference and when I saw the stairs with my seat there, I broke and I started to cry.

“Laporta embraced me. I had to leave and I didn’t want to because it impacted me.

“I didn’t want them to see me crying and I told Laporta that he had to speak.

“I started to think of being relaxed and I relaxed.”

Aguero only signed for Barca ahead of this season, but he featured just four times in La Liga.

Injury plagued his short spell before the heart issue, and he never got to prove himself at the Camp Nou.

He did, however, manage a hugely successful career, winning 18 titles across international football with Argentina and club football with Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.