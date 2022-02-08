Barcelona and Real Madrid could get a transfer opportunity involving one of the most talented players in the Premier League.

Liverpool star Sadio Mané is said to be on the lookout for a new club, planning for the future with his contract set to expire in 2023.

Along with Salah, Mané is one of the Liverpool’s prize assets, but after winning the African Cup of Nations with Senegal, it seems he is interested in leaving Anfield after almost six years.

According to Goal via Mundo Deportivo, Mané has his eyes on a move to La Liga with either of Barcelona or Real Madrid.

The Senegalese is said to want a new challenge and the chance to win a different trophy.

The problem is that Barcelona are pretty well stacked out wide after spending big to sign Ferran Torres during this window.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid already have two of their three starts in the front three, with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior.

They then have competition between Marco Asensio and Rodrygo on the right, with Kylian Mbappe potentially still to come.

That could leave little opportunity for Mané, and indeed little reason for Los Blancos to chase him.