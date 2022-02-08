Real Madrid will be boosted by the return of two players ahead of their tricky-looking clash with Villarreal this weekend.

Los Blancos were without a number of key men for their narrow win over Granada last time out.

Marco Asensio ensured Real Madrid took all three points, and they extended their lead at the top of La Liga to six points as a result.

Carlo Ancelotti was without Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez for that one, while Ferland Mendy also remains out.

But ahead of a difficult trip to Castellon to face Villarreal, Real Madrid have welcomed Casemiro and Vazquez back to training.

Both players withdrew from the matchday squad at the 11th hour due to gastroenteritis, and they have returned to training early this week.

Vazquez will likely be a substitute this weekend, while Casemiro will be expected to start alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in that trusted trio.