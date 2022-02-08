Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric reveals he could continue playing until he’s 40

Luka Modric is playing some of the best football of his career just as it should be coming to a close. The Croatian genius is now 36 years of age and he’s still the best midfielder in La Liga. Despite his advanced years he’s capable of winning any midfield battle.

His fine form is a large part of why Real Madrid are currently six points clear of Sevilla at the top of La Liga and are going into a Champions League last 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain full of confidence and without a drop of fear. The Champions League is their competition, after all, and having Modric still balling at the heart of their midfield beside Casemiro and Toni Kroos is a boon.

Modric joined Madrid in the summer of 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur and after a slow start has proved himself one of the most important players in the club’s storied history. Madridistas aren’t looking forward to the day he retires, but it won’t be soon.

“I don’t know, really, I don’t know until what age I’m going to be able to play,” the man himself said in comments carried by Marca. “It could be 40, or older or younger. Let’s see. I have to go little by little, enjoy what I’m doing. I feel good physically, which is important. Mentally, too.

“I’m at a very big club, without a doubt the best club in the world, and I’m working to maintain this level for as long as possible. We’re going to see how long it will be but talking about a specific age is very difficult. Now I’m almost 37 and I feel really good. I’ve been doing work outside of Valdebebas to find out where I can improve and how I can stay in shape.”