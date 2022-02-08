Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric reveals his footballing idol

Luka Modric is playing some of the best football of his career just as it should be coming to a close. The Croatian genius is now 36 years of age and he’s still the best midfielder in La Liga. Despite his advanced years he’s capable of winning any midfield battle.

His fine form is a large part of why Real Madrid are currently six points clear of Sevilla at the top of La Liga and are going into a Champions League last 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain full of confidence and without a drop of fear. The Champions League is their competition, after all, and having Modric still balling at the heart of their midfield beside Casemiro and Toni Kroos is a boon.

Modric joined Madrid in the summer of 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur and after a slow start has proved himself one of the most important players in the club’s storied history. But he’s still just a man, however, and has revealed recently who his idols are.

“It’s impressive when you have idols and you see them or play against them,” he said in comments carried by Marca. “Zvonimir Boban for me is number one. He played with Croatia during my childhood, part of a generation that achieved something very big in the 1998 World Cup in France.

“For us, for all children who grew up loving football, they were our idols and for me Boban is number one. Seeing him and talking to him was something nice. [Francesco] Totti is another one, he’s the foreigner I like the most. Mostly because of his playing style. Playing against him left a real impression on me. Exchanging shirts and talking a little with him was a unique moment.”