Real Betis and Sevilla are interested in Lazio defender Luiz Felipe

Real Betis and Sevilla are eyeing up a move for Lazio defender Luiz Felipe according to a report by Alfredo Pedulla and The Laziali. The Italian club are keen to renew his contract but both clubs from the Andalusian capital want to sign him on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Lazio have offered the Brazilian a new contract worth in the region of €2m per season but it’s understood the defender is keen to hold out for a deal that’s about €400,000 higher per year.

Both Betis and Sevilla are understood to be willing to meet that demand and Internazionale are also monitoring the situation, although it’s thought their interest in Felipe has cooled somewhat.

Felipe, 24, has made 27 appearances across all competitions for Maurizio Sarri’s side throughout this season. Lazio are currently sixth in Serie A, poised to qualify for next season’s European Conference League as things stand. They’re six points off fourth place and the Champions League spot that would bring with it.