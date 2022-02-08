Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang working hard to start for Barcelona against Espanyol

Barcelona signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal at the end of the January window. It was a smart acquisition as the Gabonese is capable of providing a goal threat they desperately need at this moment in time. He made his debut as a substitute during Barcelona’s 4-2 defeat of Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

But football waits for no man and Barcelona’s thoughts have already turned to their city derby with Espanyol this weekend. Aubameyang is understood to be working hard in training to be given a starting role by his coach Xavi Hernandez according to Diario Sport. He hasn’t started since back on December sixth.

Barcelona are in a good position going into the game, two points clear of fifth-placed Atletico and two behind third-placed Real Betis. Espanyol are down in 13th and have lost three of their last five. Aubameyang managed to score 141 goals for Borussia Dortmund and 92 for Arsenal; he’ll want to open his account for Barcelona as soon as possible, preferably against Espanyol.