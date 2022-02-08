Paris Saint-Germain want to sign three players if they lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain’s transfer activity this coming summer transfer market is of keen interest to Real Madrid. Last season they took their captain Sergio Ramos on a free transfer as well as prying Lionel Messi from their great rivals Barcelona.

They also refused to sell Kylian Mbappe to Madrid despite a late push for him toward the end of the window. They’ll be powerless this summer, however, given the Frenchman will be out of contract and able to sign for whichever club he chooses.

But that doesn’t mean they’ll be inactive in the market. Far from it. According to L’Equipe as carried by Diario AS, PSG have three names on their shopping list in the event of Mbappe’s departure: Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba and Lucas Paqueta.

Haaland, of Borussia Dortmund, is one of the most lethal goalscorers in European football. He’d be the ideal replacement for Mbappe. Paqueta knows Ligue 1 well having excelled for Lyon in recent seasons and Pogba, a Parisian, will be a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Manchester United.