Levante star Enis Bardhi has been sentenced today following a driving violation.

Bardhi was pulled over by Police near the Cuitat de Valencia stadium on April 5 and caught driving without ever having obtained his licence in Spain.

As detailed by COPE, it was claimed Bardhi was ‘fully aware’ that he didn’t have a licence and handed over a licence with a different name to officers on the date.

The Macedonian has been found guilty and sentenced as a result, and he has been given four months in prison along with €1,920 fine.

Although, the sentence has been suspended for two years, meaning Bardhi will only have to do the time in custody should he commit another crime before that two years has passed.

Bardhi remains free to play for Levante, having already made 16 La Liga appearances this season, playing on the weekend as Las Granotas were thrashed by fellow strugglers Getafe.

Levante remain bottom of the table with just one win.