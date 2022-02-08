Juventus have suffered an injury blow ahead of their Champions League clash with Villarreal.

We are now just two weeks away from the Round of 16 first leg clash which will see Juventus face the Yellow Submarine in Castellon.

And the Old Lady have suffered another injury blow, adding to the long-term absence of Federico Chiesa.

Veteran centre-back Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out for the trip to Spain with a calf injury, as detailed by Goal.

The 37-year-old has picked up a number of injuries this season, with this being his third.

He has started Juventus’ last two Serie A outings, and he remains key under Massimiliano Allegri.

But Juventus will now have to find a replacement for the next couple of weeks, including for this all-important Champions League clash.

Chiellini will be hoping to return ahead of the second leg in Turin on March 16, and he should indeed be back by then.

Meanwhile, Villarreal have an injury issue of their own, with star striker Gerard Moreno withdrawing due to a calf injury over the weekend.

Moreno has struggled with muscular injuries this season, though it has largely been his hamstring.

Villarreal still haven’t confirmed the extend of his most recent blow, but while frustrated, he did leave the field walking and without too much discomfort.