Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has revealed his admiration for Barcelona full-back Dani Alves.

Cancelo has impressed for City since his move from Juventus, playing a key role in their Premier League title-winning season of last.

He is on course to help them win another this season, too, but he has some way to go to match the achievements of his biggest idol.

As cited by Mundo Deportivo, Cancelo has revealed that Alves is his hero, growing up admiring the Barcelona full-back and hoping to replicate the joy he has playing football.

“In my position, my idol from when I was a child is Dani Alves,” he said. “I didn’t see much of Cafu, I was too young. I don’t remember much.

“But Dani Alves, in my opinion, is the most complete, the best in history.

“I am a great admirer of his work, I am a fanatic of what he does on the field.

“But also, the feeling of liberty that he plays with. The joy that he plays this sport with, the love.

“I have never known it, but I love it. Sooner or later we will meet. We will have a great conversation.”

Alves is certainly a contender when it comes to the best right-back in history having become the most successful player of all time.

The 38-year-old, who returned to Barcelona on a short-term deal this winter, has 42 honours and counting.