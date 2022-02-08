Casemiro has given an interview regarding his bad boy image.

The Brazilian is known for his heavy-handedness on the field having been Real Madrid‘s enforcer since 2013.

The 29-year-old is never shy in committing fouls or picking up cards for his team.

In fact, the common consensus around La Liga is that he gets away with booking because of the amount of fouls he commits.

And given the reputation he has, he is not one of the more popular players in the minds of rival clubs.

But he is one of the world’s best players in his position, and as he has explained in an interview with Revista Panenka, his fouls are only ever borne out of competitiveness.

“My function is to destroy, to be heavy, to cut out counterattacks,” he said.

“Besides, there is a great difference between doing a foul and acting with malice.

“I always try to arrive at the ball. I go strong, of course.

“If I do damage to someone, it angers me. A foul is part of the game, but malice, never.

“They are the values my mother showed me. I am never going in to do damage nor insult a player.”

Casemiro has been key again for Real Madrid this season, already racking up 31 appearances across all competitions.

He did miss the weekend’s clash with Granada due to a stomach issue, but he will be back in place for this weekend’s clash with Villarreal.