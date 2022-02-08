Barcelona want to sign soon-to-be free agent Marcelo Brozovic from Internazionale

Barcelona are interested in signing Internazionale’s 29-year-old midfielder Marcelo Brozovic on a free transfer this summer transfer window according to a report by Mundo Deportivo. The Italian club are keen for the Croatian to renew his contract but it’s proving difficult to close negotiations. He could leave on a free.

This is where Barcelona come in. They’ve apparently offered Brozovic a five-year contract on a rate of €8m per season. Internazionale, by contrast, are offering him €4m per season for the next four years. Barcelona would be hard to turn down.

But despite their reported interest Internazionale are thought to remain confident they can convince Brozovic to stay put in Milan. The coming weeks are expected to be decisive for his future, something that’s true for many other soon-to-be free agents.

Brozovic joined Internazionale from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015. He’s played 272 matches for the Italian club, providing 26 goals and 35 assists. He was an important part of the Internazionale team that won Serie A last season and has earned 70 caps for Croatia.