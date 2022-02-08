Here are the Spanish football headlines for February 8.

Barca strike Spotify deal

Barcelona have struck a sponsorship deal with Spotify to bring in a large chunk of cash.

The Blaugrana have sold their shirt sponsorship rights and Camp Nou naming rights to musci streaming giants Spotify for €280million.

The deal will span three years and will be a big cash boost for Barca. It is likely to help raise Barca’s wage allowance for next year.

Xavi prioritising Gavi

Xavi Hernandez has Gavi high on his list of priorities in the second half of the season.

Gavi is out of contract in 2023 and Barca have been in contract talks with the youngster.

He is set to have rejected an initial proposal, but talks are ongoing, and along with Araujo, Gavi is a priority, according to Sport.

Athletic Club continue form

Athletic Club have continued their bright form to move within a point of the top seven after a 2-1 win over Espanyol.

Goals from Oihan Sancet and Inigo Martinez within the first 16 minutes saw Athletic Club come from behind following a Tonny Vilhena goal after just three minutes.

The Lions are now a point behind Basque rivals Real Sociedad, but they have played a game more.