Barcelona have secured a major financial boost after striking a new sponsorship deal.

The Blaugrana‘s deal with Rakuten comes to an end at the end of this season, and they received a number of bids ahead of next season.

But there was no company bigger than streaming giants Spotify, who have struck a deal with Barca, pending approval from the board.

The deal will be worth €280million, according to RAC1 via Marca, and it will span across three years.

The deal includes shirt sponsorship rights for the male and female teams, while Camp Nou‘s naming rights are also included.

That will give Spotify the right to change the name of Camp Nou to include the company name, though it’s unclear whether they will or not at this point.

The new sponsorship deal will be a big boost for Barca, and if it is ratified, it should help them increase their La Liga salary cap next season.