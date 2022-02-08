Barcelona are set to make a decision on one of their young prospects this summer.

It has been a difficult time for young Riqui Puig, who is another of the highly rated players to graduate from La Masia in recent years.

But unlike Pedri, Nico and Gavi, Puig hasn’t managed to burst onto the scene, despite making 37 La Liga appearances to date.

He is now 22 years of age, and landing a regular starting spot still appears to be out of reach for the midfielder.

Even with that, he decided to stay and fight for his place over the summer, despite having options to depart.

Ten appearances and just one La Liga start later, and it has become clear that something needs to change.

As detailed by Sport, both Barca and Puig know a new path needs to be found to avoid wasting any of the midfielder’s time.

And it’s reported a decision will be made in the summer over what is next for the youngster, whether that’s a loan deal or a permanent departure.

But with the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong, Puig still appears to have too far to go to win a starting spot.