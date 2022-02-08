Barcelona have locked down an agreement to sign two of the brightest young stars in Brazil

Barcelona have locked down two of the brightest stars in Brazilian football according to a report by Diario Sport. They settled favourably with FIFA for a breach of contract between Santos and Barcelona regarding the sale of Gabigol to Internazionale and have used their bargaining position to lock down an agreement to set a fixed price for two of the Brazilian club’s brightest talents.

That would be Kaiky and Angelo, two players that Barcelona can sign because Santos violated the agreement relating to Gabigol that had been part of the deal to sign Neymar Junior in 2013.

They can sign both players for a fixed sum of €35m each and it seems very likely they’ll end up doing so. Both are undisputed starters for Santos despite being just 18 and 17 respectively.

Angelo is considered the best young winger in Brazil and has already inherited the mythical number eleven shirt Neymar used to wear when he played for Santos. Kaiky is a centre-back and has been compared with Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos.