Barcelona have welcomed a key member of their squad back to training following injury.

Centre-back Eric Garcia has now returned to training following a number of weeks out with a hamstring injury that has kept him out for five games.

The former Manchester City defender has featured regularly this season, making 15 La Liga appearances, but his recent hamstring injury refused to go away.

Barca have been careful over his recover, and they have given him the all-clear to return to full group training.

The Blaugrana posted a video of Garcia in training from Monday early on Tuesday morning.

Garcia’s return will be a big boost for Barca, who could do with depth at centre-back.

Though, the Spain international will have to wrestle a starting spot back from Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo.

Araujo and Pique were the chosen partnership for the 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid and they are likely to keep their place for now.

Garcia will be in contention to face Espanyol in the derby this weekend, but he likely needs to build up match fitness before he can start.