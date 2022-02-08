Barcelona chief Ferran Reverter has decided to walk away from his post.

Reverter has been CEO since July of 2021, but he has decided to walk away from the role for personal and family reasons.

A statement from the club read: “Ferran Reverter has communicate this Tuesday to the president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta, that he is leaving his position due to personal family reasons.

“This resignation will be effective from when the club brings in a new CEO.”

Reverter was appointed by Laporta following his successful presidential campaign, but he now departs having returned to Spain from Germany.

The soon to be former CEO was appointed with the task restructuring the club’s debt, and he managed to do that successful during his time at Camp Nou.

He also played a role in pushing through the successful vote of Espai Barca, the project that will see Camp Nou redeveloped, as well as the building of a number of new venues around the ground, including a new inside sports arena.