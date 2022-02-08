Barcelona are said to have whittled their centre-back chase down to two names ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Blaugrana were rather busy during the winter, snapping up three new signings, including Adama Traore, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But they are expected to be even more bold in the summer, when they hoping their La Liga salary cap will be significantly raised.

With that in mind, it’s reported by Sport that Barca want two new centre-backs, with Oscar Mingueza potentially on the chopping block and Gerard Pique’s future uncertain.

One of the centre-back targets is understood to be Sevilla’s Jules Koundé, who has a whopping €81million release clause.

But the other could arrive for nothing, with Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen said to be a target, according to Sport via Diario AS.

Christensen, who is not a favourite of Thomas Tuchel’s, is expected to leave at the end of his contract in the summer.

Barcelona are already free to strike a deal with Christensen now, but nothing has been agreed just yet.

The Blaugrana prioritised the January window before putting the contracts of Ronald Araujo and Gavi at the top of their agenda.

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule was also said to be on the list, but he has now decided to join Borussia Dortmund at the end of this season.

It seems Koundé and Christensen could be the next in line, but Barca will face a fierce fight to get the former.