Xavi Hernandez cut an elated figure after Barcelona’s statement win over Atletico Madrid.

The Blaugrana didn’t waste their chance to climb into fourth place and a Champions League spot on Sunday.

Goals from Jordi Alba, Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Dani Alves saw them beat Atletico comfortably, winning 4-2.

It was one of – if not the – best performances of the season from Barca, and undoubtedly the best since the arrival of Xavi.

And for that reason, it was no surprise to see the former Spain international looking delighted with his team in the dressing room after the full-time whistle.

Xavi walked around the dressing room and congratulated all of his players, saying things like “We are in the Champions League (spots), we don’t stop for anyone.”

Barcelona are now two points ahead of Atletico Madrid in fifth place, and next up they face Espanyol in the Catalonia derby.