Real Madrid are said to be calm over the Kylian Mbappe situation despite some concerning words from the Frenchman.

Mbappe remains a target of Real Madrid’s ahead of this summer when the striker’s Paris Saint-Germain contract will be no more.

Los Blancos made bids for Mbappe last summer to no avail, and they will now try to sign him on a free transfer ahead of this summer.

Real Madrid are free to make a pre-contract agreement proposal now, but they will wait until after their Champions League clash with PSG to make any further move.

Mbappe is still expected to make the move to the Spanish capital, but he did have some concerning words today.

The Frenchman has said that facing Real Madrid in the Champions League changes things, and that he hasn’t made a decision just yet.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid’s hierarchy are not concerned about the interview, believing the statements are normal for the situation.

They remain confident they can get a deal over the line in the coming months.