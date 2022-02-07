Barcelona may have to get a move on with their latest contract priority.

The Blaugrana are now working on getting starting centre-back Ronald Araujo a new contract.

Xavi Hernandez admitted over the weekend that Araujo’s contract will now take priority, while Gavi is also high on the list.

Araujo is out of contract in 2023, and Barca are very reluctant to allow him to move into the final year of his contract.

Barca have been stung by getting themselves into that situation with Barcelona, and they are trying to stay ahead of the chains as it related to contracts.

According to the most recent reports, Araujo has rejected Barca’s first offer, but talks are ongoing.

According to Sport, Chelsea and Manchester United could now be interested in Araujo, and they could offer double the wages Barcelona are offering.

That’s a big threat for Barca, and it will likely put them into a rush over the centre-back’s new contract.

Araujo is a key part of Xavi’s plans in the present and future, and he managed to grab a goal on Sunday as Barca claimed a statement win over Atletico.