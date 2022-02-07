Here are the Spanish football headlines for February 7.

Asensio strikes late

Marco Asensio scored with a brilliant strike to send Real Madrid on their way.

Los Blancos dominated Granada but they struggled to find a goal until Asensio scored from range.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men are now six points clear of Sevilla in second place.

Barca strike deal

Barcelona have struck a sponsorship deal with Spotify.

The music streaming giants are set to sponsor Barca’s kits and Camp Nou.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, the deal could be announced as soon as this week.

Villarreal halt Betis’ momentum

Villarreal completed the double over Betis to halt the form of Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

The Yellow Submarine controlled Betis defensively and came out on top thanks to goals from Pau Torres and Etienne Capoue.

Villarreal are now within three points of the top four and five of Betis in third, but they have played a game more.