Liverpool eye Gavi as Barcelona contract talks stall

Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Barcelona teenage star Gavi.

Gavi has rocketed into the La Blaugrana squad this season, after making his first team debut in August, alongside a first Spain cap in October, as the youngest ever player represent La Roja at senior level.

His rapid rise has forced the club’s hierarchy into action on a bumper contract renewal, and wage increase, with his current deal at the Camp Nou expiring in 2023.

Xavi is determined to keep hold of the 17-year-old as a building block of his exciting new team but the Andalucian born schemer is rumoured to be considering his options.

As per reports from El Nacional, Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Gavi, and they English side can offer him much larger financial package.

The report states Barcelona are currently set to make a €1.5-2m annual salary offer to Gavi but Liverpool can offer €4m, plus a €10m signing on bonus at Anfield.

Liverpool could move to sign him this summer, if Barcelona are unable to secure a contract extension with the former Real Betis youth team star, with a current transfer value of €50m.

