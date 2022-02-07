Two La Liga stars celebrated African Cup of Nations glory on Sunday night.

The month-long African spectacular concluded on Sunday evening when Senegal were crowned winners.

Senegal have gone one better after reaching the final in the last edition of the competition, defeating Egypt in this year’s showpiece event.

The two teams couldn’t be separated in normal or extra time, with penalties deciding the winner.

Senegal came out on top, with a 4-2 penalty shootout win, and two La Liga stars were on the winning side.

Villarreal frontman Boulaye Dia, who came off the bench in the final after a knock kept him out of the semi-finals, while Alaves‘ Mamadou Loum didn’t make it off the bench.

Both are now African Cup of Nations winners and will go down in history with this being Senegal’s first ever African Cup of Nations victory following two final defeats.

Dia and Loum will now return to their respective clubs after likely getting a couple of days to recover.