Kylian Mbappe has vowed not to make a decision over his future just yet.

The French striker is heading for a free departure from Paris Saint-Germain with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, who made a number of bids to sign him late in the summer window.

And Los Blancos are already free to make an offer as things stand, but nothing is likely to be agreed until after Real Madrid face PSG in the Champions League over this month and next.

Until now, it has been described as almost a done deal, with Mbappe said to be keen to sign for the club he supported asa child.

And that may be true, but the Frenchman himself claims he has not made a decision just yet.

“If I have made a decision over my future? No,” he told Amazon Prime Video.

“Playing against Real Madrid changes a lot of things. Although I have to freedom to do what I want in this moment, I am not going to speak with a rival or do that type of thing.

“I am concentrated on winning against Real Madrid. And then we will see what happens.”

Real Madrid are likely to approach Mbappe in an attempt to work out a pre-contract agreement after the Champions League Round of 16 tie is settled.