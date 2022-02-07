Carlo Ancelotti has explained his decision to play Isco Alarcon in the false nine role.

Real Madrid picked up a vital win on Sunday night, narrowly defeating Granada at home thanks to a Marco Asensio strike.

Los Blancos struggled to create until the second half when Asensio fired home a brilliant strike from outside the box.

Ancelotti made a surprise decision for the clash, in the absence of starting striker Karim Benzema, who missed out with injury.

Instead of Luka Jovic, Ancelotti decided to use a false nine for the second consecutive game, with Isco starting up top after Asensio had last time out.

The decision appears to have been made because Jovic wasn’t fully fit, but Isco was still an unexpected option.

“I am a masochist,” said Ancelotti after the game. Benzema and Mariano are injured and Jovic went through covid and still isn’t in a good condition.

“The truth is that Isco has less depth, but the plan was to end with Jovic, with what he has done and he has given energy.”

Isco has only featured sparingly so far this season, so he is likely to have been pleased just to get on the pitch, despite playing out of position.

Though, it is a shame for Jovic, who has struggled to compete with Benzema, that he hasn’t been fit enough to take his opportunity in the absence of the Frenchman.