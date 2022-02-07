Carlo Ancelotti says he is hoping to get all of his injured players back within the next week.

It has been a busy few days for Los Blancos, who returned to action on Thursday against Athletic Club before playing again on Sunday against Granada in La Liga.

Those two games came on the back of an international break which saw as many as five players representing their respective countries in South America earlier in the week.

And that workload has taken its toll on a number of players, while others, like star striker Karim Benzema, have been struggling with ongoing issues.

Still, Real Madrid managed to pick up a 1-0 win over Granada on Sunday thanks to a superb Marco Asensio strike.

And Ancelotti is now hoping to get not some but all of his missing players back ahead of next weekend’s clash with Real Madrid.

“I think that this week is very important for us,” he said after the game.

“We have arrived in this game without being 100%.

“Today we have six absences and for next week I hope we can have them all.”

Real Madrid face Villarreal next weekend in what could be a very tricky game away from home.

And one player they know they will have back is winger Vinicius Junior, who served a suspension on Sunday night.