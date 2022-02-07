Barcelona are set to receive a fitness boost following their huge win over Atletico Madrid.

Xavi Hernandez and his men are on cloud nine following their statement win over Atleti on Sunday.

Goals from Jordi Alba, Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Dani Alves saw Barca climb into fourth after what was probably their best performance of the season.

And following the game, some good news has arrived on the fitness front, with Eric Garcia on his way back from injury.

Garcia has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, but he has now returned to group training.

He should be in contention for this weekend’s Espanyol, though he may find it difficult to break into the starting XI.

Araujo and Pique did well as a centre-back pairing on Sunday and are likely to be kept for the Catalan derby this weekend.

Garcia’s form has been up and down this season, though that is symptomatic as Barca’s form as a whole.