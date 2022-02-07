Atletico Madrid have suffered a hammer injury blow following their defeat to Barcelona.

Los Rojiblancos put on a poor display on Sunday in what was one of the biggest games of their season so far.

Diego Simeone‘s men took the lead through Yannick Carrasco but fell to a 4-2 defeat at Camp Nou.

Atleti didn’t get close to their hosts, and they paid the price by losing fourth spot.

But that wasn’t the only price their paid, with new signing Daniel Wass suffering an injury blow.

Wass only arrived late in the January window and he made his debut off the bench at Camp Nou.

The Dane went on to pick up a knee injury, and Atleti have now confirmed that he has suffered a grade two sprain of his right internal lateral knee ligament.

A time frame hasn’t been given yet, but Wass faces a spell on the sidelines for a number of weeks.